Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.83

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2223456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.
The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.
About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)
Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kingsoft Cloud (KC)
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
- Got Stagflation Worries? 3 Stocks to Help You Get Around It
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.