Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.83

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.83 and last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 2223456 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

Get Kingsoft Cloud alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,311,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031,729 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,490,000 after buying an additional 2,745,686 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 14,986.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,057,000 after buying an additional 2,036,476 shares during the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,257,000 after buying an additional 1,322,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kingsoft Cloud by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,505,000 after buying an additional 1,108,320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC)

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsoft Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsoft Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.