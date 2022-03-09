Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,837 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 387,394 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,363 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 28,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 673,988 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 431,940 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 94,931 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on KGC. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

KGC opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $5.79. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52-week low of $4.90 and a 52-week high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.06 million. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

