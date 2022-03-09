Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.05% of Kirkland Lake Gold worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 52,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 351,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,600,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. purchased a new position in Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kirkland Lake Gold by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 175,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,753,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KL stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a one year low of $31.72 and a one year high of $46.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.71.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

