KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Bought by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the quarter. KLA accounts for 4.5% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $23,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of KLA by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after buying an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $568,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $1,023,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the second quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 21.6% in the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total value of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of KLA from $420.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $453.00.

KLA stock traded up $17.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $339.56. 92,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,326. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $282.29 and a 1 year high of $457.12. The firm has a market cap of $51.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $385.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $377.59.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

