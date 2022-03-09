Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €15.50 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) has been given a €15.50 ($16.85) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.36% from the stock’s previous close.

KCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($16.20) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.60 ($18.04) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €12.96 ($14.08).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

KCO traded up €0.19 ($0.21) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €11.80 ($12.83). The stock had a trading volume of 413,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,641. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €10.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.18, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.54. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €8.48 ($9.21) and a 52 week high of €13.49 ($14.66).

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.