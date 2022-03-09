Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.
NYSE:KSS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 108,681 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 41,908 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 109,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,859,000 after buying an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
