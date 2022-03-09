Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Bank of America

Analysts at Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kohl’s from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kohl’s from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.54.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.65. The stock had a trading volume of 19,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.53. Kohl’s has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $64.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 4.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 107.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 209,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,564,000 after buying an additional 108,681 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 187,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 41,908 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 109,263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 29,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 705,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,859,000 after buying an additional 131,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.