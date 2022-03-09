Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $29.14

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.14 and last traded at $29.69, with a volume of 2718321 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.49.

PHG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($45.65) to €32.50 ($35.33) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. ING Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($55.98) to €46.00 ($50.00) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Koninklijke Philips in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.