Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Korn Ferry updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.490-$1.630 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $1.49-1.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $2.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.83. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $84.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in Korn Ferry by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

KFY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

