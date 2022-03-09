Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.49-1.63 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $670-690 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.28 million.Korn Ferry also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.490-$1.630 EPS.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $3.18 on Wednesday, reaching $64.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $639.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.67 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business’s revenue was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

In other Korn Ferry news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 314.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 334,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 253,852 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,018,000 after buying an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at $7,803,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after buying an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 6,682 shares during the period. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

