Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,535 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 63.6% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 104.9% in the third quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $179.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.67.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $144.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.80. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $107.72 and a 12-month high of $148.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.87%.

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.95, for a total value of $3,007,522.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,970 shares of company stock valued at $19,377,624 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.