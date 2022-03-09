Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,848 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $1,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the period. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $2,229,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHB opened at $69.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $76.44. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $65.56 and a 1-year high of $83.16.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.