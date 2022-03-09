Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 172.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,139 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 282.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

FPE opened at $18.87 on Wednesday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $20.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.21.

