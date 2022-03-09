Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 268.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,150,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,946,000 after acquiring an additional 838,834 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,074,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,096,783,000 after purchasing an additional 593,028 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,547,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,232,000 after buying an additional 196,898 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 444,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,983 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,041,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,375,000 after buying an additional 168,662 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $166.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $157.20 and a one year high of $187.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

