Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF (NYSEARCA:NOCT – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,946 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOCT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $852,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NOCT opened at $37.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.43. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF has a 52 week low of $36.11 and a 52 week high of $40.66.

