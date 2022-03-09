Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,649 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,649 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,082,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 53.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,413,000 after buying an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,456,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 447.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after buying an additional 61,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $490,000.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of VIS stock opened at $183.16 on Wednesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $176.31 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.80.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.