Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,827 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in Boeing by 4.1% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 1,689 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $290.00 price objective on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.05.

Shares of BA opened at $173.80 on Wednesday. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $167.58 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $101.33 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $206.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.85.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($15.25) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes, Defense, Space and Security, Global Services, and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

