Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 781 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total value of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $359.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.62.

Public Storage stock opened at $367.20 on Wednesday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $233.00 and a 12-month high of $380.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $359.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.43 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The company had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

