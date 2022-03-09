Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,490 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock worth $5,887,223. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.
DIS traded up $2.25 on Wednesday, hitting $134.00. 684,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,117,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $147.96 and a 200-day moving average of $160.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.96 billion, a PE ratio of 80.06, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $129.26 and a 12-month high of $201.70.
Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.
Walt Disney Profile (Get Rating)
The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.
