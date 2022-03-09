Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $6.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $6,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,137,000 after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,540,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $263,240,000 after acquiring an additional 223,211 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,111,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,014,000 after acquiring an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,537,000 after acquiring an additional 415,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,296,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $132,027,000 after acquiring an additional 70,993 shares in the last quarter.

VT stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.64. 263,215 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,410,053. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.73. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $93.19 and a 52 week high of $109.39.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

