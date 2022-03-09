Kovack Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,216 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Kovack Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 37,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,430,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,777,831,000 after purchasing an additional 94,816 shares during the period. Seven Post Investment Office LP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 443.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $9.84 on Wednesday, hitting $266.45. 88,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,606. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.05. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $247.82 and a one year high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

