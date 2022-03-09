Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,441 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 162,854.8% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 86,999,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 86,946,546 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 22,191,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,786,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,463 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,409,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,958,000 after purchasing an additional 44,704 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,125,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,564,000 after purchasing an additional 14,401 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $59.90. 110,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,445. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $59.86 and a 52-week high of $61.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.93.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile (Get Rating)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

