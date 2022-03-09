Krones AG (ETR:KRN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Krones AG (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €101.38 ($110.19).

Several brokerages have recently commented on KRN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €103.00 ($111.96) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($130.43) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($131.52) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Warburg Research set a €131.00 ($142.39) price objective on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($127.17) price target on shares of Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

ETR:KRN opened at €70.90 ($77.07) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €87.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of €89.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -213.55. Krones has a 1-year low of €64.30 ($69.89) and a 1-year high of €99.60 ($108.26).

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the fields of process, filling, and packaging technology, and intralogistics in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

