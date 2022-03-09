Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $101.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $124.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Krystal Biotech from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get Krystal Biotech alerts:

KRYS stock opened at $56.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.62 and its 200-day moving average is $58.94. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $7,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 20.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 68,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after acquiring an additional 15,914 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech during the 3rd quarter worth $1,339,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 54,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech (Get Rating)

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Krystal Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krystal Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.