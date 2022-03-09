Kuke Music (KUKE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Kuke Music (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE KUKE opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.51 million, a P/E ratio of -30.58 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Kuke Music has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kuke Music stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kuke Music Holding Limited (NYSE:KUKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 19,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Kuke Music at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kuke Music Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides classical music licensing, subscription, and education services in China. It operates through two segments, Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business; and Music Events Business. The Subscription, Licensing and Smart Education Business segment distributes commercial copyrights and offers music education solutions.

