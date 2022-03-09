Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of KURA opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average is $16.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.40.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KURA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Kura Oncology by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

