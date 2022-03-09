Kuverit (KUV) Hits Market Cap of $138,076.92

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 37.3% against the US dollar. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Kuverit has a market cap of $138,076.92 and $11.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.23 or 0.00033673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00102166 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (CRYPTO:KUV) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,654,360,436 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuverit using one of the exchanges listed above.

