Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $51.82

Kyocera Co. (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $51.82 and last traded at $53.85, with a volume of 22636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kyocera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.38.

Kyocera Corp. engages in the design, development, production, manufacture and sale electronic equipment. It operates through the following segments: Fine Ceramics, Semiconductor Components, Applied Ceramic Products, Electronic Devices, Telecommunications Equipment, Information Equipment and Others. The Fine Ceramics segment provides components for semiconductor processing equipment, flat panel display manufacturing equipment, information and telecommunication, general industrial machinery, sapphire substrates, and automotive.

