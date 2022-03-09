Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stake Boosted by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 796.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,062 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.11% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 106.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,122 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 982,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,010,000 after buying an additional 57,294 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,110,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,129,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,397,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 35,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $2,796,500.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,846 shares of company stock worth $5,500,052 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LKFN shares. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of LKFN opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $85.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.77 and its 200-day moving average is $74.82.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.78%.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

