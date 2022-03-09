Landbox Price Down 7.1% Over Last Week (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. During the last seven days, Landbox has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. Landbox has a market cap of $75,063.66 and approximately $180.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002386 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00042059 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,683.09 or 0.06399601 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,833.80 or 0.99780366 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00041012 BTC.

About Landbox

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

