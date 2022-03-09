Lands’ End (LE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect Lands’ End to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LE opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $527.73 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lands’ End has a one year low of $15.31 and a one year high of $44.40.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Lands’ End by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 12,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lands’ End by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth about $2,649,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Lands’ End in the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Lands’ End by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

