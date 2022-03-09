Larry Diamond Purchases 582,500 Shares of Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P) Stock

Zip Co Limited (ASX:Z1P – Get Rating) insider Larry Diamond bought 582,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.72 ($1.25) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,000,735.00 ($730,463.50).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.87, a quick ratio of 23.50 and a current ratio of 23.63.
ZIP Company Profile (Get Rating)
