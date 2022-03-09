Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Stock Holdings Lifted by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,714 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,780 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.6% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,414 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 31,496 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 305,510 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $16,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 114.2% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,169,419 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $42,801,000 after purchasing an additional 623,591 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 146,835 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 34.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LVS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CBRE Group lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.69.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $37.00 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.75 and a 1 year high of $66.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.37 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Profile (Get Rating)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and the United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.