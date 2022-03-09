Laura Alber Sells 20,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $3,040,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total transaction of $3,978,750.00.
- On Monday, December 13th, Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.90, for a total transaction of $1,719,000.00.
Shares of NYSE WSM traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.20. 1,032,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,377. The firm has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.85 and a 12-month high of $223.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $152.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.77.
WSM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.13.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the third quarter worth approximately $2,805,000. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 7.1% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 9,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 151.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 121,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,500,000 after buying an additional 72,990 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 25.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 842,757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $149,449,000 after purchasing an additional 168,494 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 67.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 148,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,709,000 after purchasing an additional 59,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma (Get Rating)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
