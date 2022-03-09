Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.73. Lawson Products shares last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 16,972 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have commented on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.57 million, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21.
Lawson Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAWS)
Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.
