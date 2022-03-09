Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $38.73. Lawson Products shares last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 16,972 shares trading hands.

A number of research firms have commented on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.57 million, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.21.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAWS. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Lawson Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 384.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lawson Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Lawson Products, Inc engages in the distribution of maintenance and repair products to industrial, commercial, institutional and government markets. It operates through the Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson operating segment delivers quality products to customers and offers them product knowledge, product application expertise and Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) services.

