Lead Wallet Hits Market Capitalization of $783,385.55 (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Lead Wallet has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $783,385.55 and $36,036.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Lead Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00042626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,719.95 or 0.06505902 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41,845.91 or 1.00092188 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00041676 BTC.

Lead Wallet Coin Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official website for Lead Wallet is leadwallet.io . Lead Wallet’s official message board is medium.com/lead-blog

Lead Wallet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lead Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lead Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.