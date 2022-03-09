Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Position Cut by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 53.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 106,542 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.16% of Lear worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 1.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,319 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Lear by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 2,201 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Lear by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Barclays lowered their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Lear from $204.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup cut their target price on Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.73.

Shares of LEA opened at $133.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $171.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $127.91 and a 1-year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is 49.92%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

