LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) vs. Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) Financial Analysis

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) and Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get LeMaitre Vascular alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LeMaitre Vascular and Lyra Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LeMaitre Vascular 0 1 3 0 2.75 Lyra Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

LeMaitre Vascular presently has a consensus target price of $61.75, indicating a potential upside of 35.51%. Given LeMaitre Vascular’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe LeMaitre Vascular is more favorable than Lyra Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lyra Therapeutics has a beta of -0.12, indicating that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Lyra Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LeMaitre Vascular $154.42 million 6.47 $26.91 million $1.26 36.17 Lyra Therapeutics N/A N/A -$22.13 million ($2.76) -1.56

LeMaitre Vascular has higher revenue and earnings than Lyra Therapeutics. Lyra Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LeMaitre Vascular and Lyra Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LeMaitre Vascular 17.42% 12.42% 10.00% Lyra Therapeutics N/A -59.85% -49.58%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.8% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Lyra Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats Lyra Therapeutics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile (Get Rating)

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy. The company was founded by George D. LeMaitre on November 28, 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration. Its product candidates include LYR-210, an anti-inflammatory implantable drug matrix for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), which is in Phase II clinical trial; and LYR-220 for CRS patients with and without nasal polyps. The company was formerly known as 480 Biomedical, Inc. and changed its name to Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2018. Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.