Lendefi (LDFI) 1-Day Volume Reaches $3,617.00

Lendefi (CURRENCY:LDFI) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Lendefi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lendefi has a total market cap of $549,514.05 and approximately $3,617.00 worth of Lendefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lendefi has traded down 24.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002383 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00042244 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,715.35 or 0.06467782 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,938.75 or 0.99895145 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00041369 BTC.

Lendefi Coin Profile

Lendefi launched on January 20th, 2021. Lendefi’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,887,779,997 coins. Lendefi’s official Twitter account is @lendefi_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lendefi is designed to be a win-win for both borrowers and lenders. Both parties may enjoy the benefits of a DeFi system without worrying about middle-men, red tape and counterparty risks. “

Lendefi Coin Trading

