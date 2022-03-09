Lev Mizikovsky Buys 5,732 Shares of Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO) Stock

Advance NanoTek Limited (ASX:ANO – Get Rating) insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 5,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.00 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of A$11,464.00 ($8,367.88).

On Monday, March 7th, Lev Mizikovsky bought 104,968 shares of Advance NanoTek stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$2.32 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of A$243,525.76 ($177,756.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.74, a current ratio of 18.16 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Advance NanoTek Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures aluminum oxide powder, and zinc oxide dispersions and powder for use in the personal care sector in Australia, the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It produces and distributes dispersion of mineral-only UV filters in cosmetic emollients that are used for sunscreen, skincare, and pharmaceutical formulations, as well as alumina plate-like powders used for cosmetic applications.

