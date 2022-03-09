Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,446,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,726 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.51% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,619,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,150,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $358,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Lexington Realty Trust by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LXP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

LXP opened at $15.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Lexington Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.64.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

