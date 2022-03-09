LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LHCG. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $168.40.
LHCG stock opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.18. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $108.42 and a 12-month high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.
In related news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in LHC Group by 89.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after buying an additional 50,117 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 12.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after buying an additional 3,817 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in LHC Group by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group (Get Rating)
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
