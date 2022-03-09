LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.600-$6.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50 billion-$2.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.47 billion.LHC Group also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.100 EPS.

LHCG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on LHC Group from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.40.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group stock opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.18. LHC Group has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $223.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.40.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). LHC Group had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $583.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LHC Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,392 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $718,452,000 after buying an additional 214,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 123,343 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in LHC Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,137 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in LHC Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 87,196 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $11,966,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LHC Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.