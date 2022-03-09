Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT Lowered to $52.50 at Bank of America

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $54.50 to $52.50 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 115.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.86.

Shares of LBTYA stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.38. The company had a trading volume of 44,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBTYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,270,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,947,000 after buying an additional 788,938 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 201,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after buying an additional 58,640 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 376,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,446,000 after buying an additional 17,925 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 172,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,786,000 after buying an additional 73,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyKnight Capital L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter worth about $3,467,000. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

