Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $547,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Life Storage by 10.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 453,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,084,000 after buying an additional 43,822 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 29.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $585,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LSI opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.72. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.52. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.05 and a fifty-two week high of $154.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.58%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.90.

About Life Storage (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.