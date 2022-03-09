Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Shares Up 2.1%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.50. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40.
About Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifestore Financial Group (LSFG)
- Time to Take Some Twitter Stock
- The Bottom Is In For Desktop Metal
- It’s Time To Shop For Dick’s Sporting Goods Again
- Macy’s Stock is Hitting on All Cylinders
- 3 Inflation Proof Stocks Worth the Price
Receive News & Ratings for Lifestore Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifestore Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.