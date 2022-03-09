Lifestore Financial Group (OTCMKTS:LSFG) Shares Up 2.1%

Lifestore Financial Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSFG – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.50 and last traded at $48.50. 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.40.

About Lifestore Financial Group

LifeStore Financial Group, Inc operates as a federally chartered thrift holding company for LifeStore Bank that provides personal and business banking products and services in North Carolina. The company offers checking and savings accounts and certificates of deposit; mortgage loans, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction loans, investment property loans, equipment loans, working capital loans/lines of credit, and small business administration loans; and credit cards.

