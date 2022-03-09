Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) Price Tops $0.66 on Exchanges

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 9th. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $203,645.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001687 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.76 or 0.00258291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014815 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001260 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000465 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001765 BTC.

About Lightning Bitcoin

Lightning Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

