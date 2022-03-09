Lilium Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium GmbH (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 6,502 call options on the company. This is an increase of 855% compared to the typical daily volume of 681 call options.

Shares of Lilium stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,219. Lilium has a twelve month low of $2.96 and a twelve month high of $11.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LILM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.89.

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

