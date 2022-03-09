Limbach (LMB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 million, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Limbach has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $12.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.61.

Get Limbach alerts:

LMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Limbach in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

In related news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $33,872.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders purchased a total of 15,417 shares of company stock worth $114,634 in the last ninety days. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Limbach by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Limbach by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. 44.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Limbach Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.