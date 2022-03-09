Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 2,575 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,679 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 5.2% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 124.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432,001 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its stake in Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $100,376,000. Institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $87.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,665,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,702,911. The firm has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.94. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

