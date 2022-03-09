Lincoln Capital LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,088 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,072,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,423,765 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after purchasing an additional 297,047 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after purchasing an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,215,000 after purchasing an additional 372,174 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $78.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,154,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,451. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $80.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.94 and a 52 week high of $82.45.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

